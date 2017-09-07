HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

86-Year-Old Dementia Patient Fatally Beaten In Randolph Care Facility

RANDOLPH (AP) — Authorities say an 86-year-old resident of a Massachusetts nursing home’s dementia ward has been beaten to death and they suspect his roommate.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey says in a statement that James Schappell was apparently beaten Tuesday morning with a piece of furniture in a room at the CareOne facility in Randolph, a suburb of Boston. He was taken to a hospital and died Wednesday night.

His 58-year-old roommate has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

After the suspect was evaluated by a court clinician, a judge sent him to Bridgewater State Hospital for a competency evaluation. The judge did not arraign the man.

The suspect is due back in court Sept. 21.

