Patriots Unveil Super Bowl LI Banner In Massive Celebration At Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO (CBS) — For the fifth time in the 16 season openers at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots celebrated a Super Bowl championship with the unveiling of a banner.

This time around, the Patriots pulled out all the stops. After reconstructing part of the stadium to accommodate all five banners, the Patriots brought in a bit of the music and movie industry to celebrate.

Following an introduction by Matt Light, Flo Rida performed to get the show started. Toward the end of his performance, five massive replica Lombardi Trophies were brought onto the field.

Then, Mark Wahlberg delivered a speech from the section behind the north end zone that got the 68,000 fans in attendance riled up, before introducing members of previous Super Bowl-winning teams, including Light, Deion Branch, Kevin Faulk and Julian Edeman. The injured Patriot grabbed the Lombardi from Super Bowl XLIX and tanked the fans.

Giant replica banners also graced the field, as Wahlberg recapped the events of the comeback in Super Bowl LI. The video boards at Gillette Stadium displayed the famed 28-3 score from the Super Bowl.

After that, it was time for the main event:

Once the fireworks were shot to the sky and the smoke cleared, it was officially “on to 2017” for the Patriots.