Season Ticket Holder Treks From Alaska To Gillette Stadium For Patriots Games

FOXBORO (CBS) — Lots of Patriots fans travel from all over New England to see their team, but we met one die hard who treks four thousand miles to every home game.

She lives just outside of Anchorage and it takes Joyce Davis nearly 12 hours to make the trip from Alaska to Foxboro to watch them play.

About opening day, she says, “This is the day I’ve been waiting for.”

She says it’s a long trip, but worth it.

“My flight left at about 9:45 in the evening and I think I touched ground here at 11 a.m. the next morning,” Davis said. ”

She just bought a season ticket and won’t say how much she paid.

“Oh, it’s a lot of money,” she said.

Davis put off her retirement as a full time Chief Master Sergeant in the Air National Guard, where she’s served for 23 years, and took a part-time job to pay for her flights.

“I deferred my retirement in the military to retire in the spring. So I deferred it a few months and took a part time job to pay the airfare,” Davis said.

Davis was honored by the Pats last January as one of the military members who held the American flag before the Texans game.

She was thrilled to meet owner Robert Kraft, a moment she called “one of the greatest in my life.”

Her tickets are now her prized possession for the next seven years and she says she hopes to see a 47-year-old Tom Brady on the field.

She says that when she retires, she wants to move to Florida so the flights to Boston won’t be so long.