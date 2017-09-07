HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

Check Out New Cover Of NBA 2K18 Featuring Kyrie Irving In A Celtics Uniform

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving, NBA, NBA 2k18, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving was officially introduced by the Celtics last week, giving fans their first look at their new star in his Boston uniform.

And sometime soon, the four-time All-Star will be on the cover of NBA 2K 18 in his new Celtics’ green. Irving will be in his old Cleveland Cavaliers uniform when the game is released on September 19, but 2K sports tweeted out the new cover with Irving in his new threads on Thursday morning:

There is no release date for the new cover, or details on how fans can secure the new look, so stay tuned.

Irving joins Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as Boston athletes to grace the cover of a video game this year, with Brady featured on the cover of this year’s Madden.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch