Check Out New Cover Of NBA 2K18 Featuring Kyrie Irving In A Celtics Uniform

BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving was officially introduced by the Celtics last week, giving fans their first look at their new star in his Boston uniform.

And sometime soon, the four-time All-Star will be on the cover of NBA 2K 18 in his new Celtics’ green. Irving will be in his old Cleveland Cavaliers uniform when the game is released on September 19, but 2K sports tweeted out the new cover with Irving in his new threads on Thursday morning:

Introducing the NEW #NBA2K18 cover ft. @KyrieIrving in a Boston Celtics uniform, to be released at a later date! https://t.co/9fcRLMh02k pic.twitter.com/vmdFQkv1vh — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) September 7, 2017

There is no release date for the new cover, or details on how fans can secure the new look, so stay tuned.

Irving joins Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as Boston athletes to grace the cover of a video game this year, with Brady featured on the cover of this year’s Madden.