Pro-DACA Protesters Block Harvard Square Traffic, 31 Arrested

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Shouting “Here to stay,” protesters locked arms to block traffic near Harvard Square to protest President Trump’s decision to suspend the DACA program.

The protesters demanded that Congress act to restore the protections for the children of people who entered the United States illegally.

A police officer warned these protesters that they will be arrested if they don't move. #MassAve #Cambridge #DACA pic.twitter.com/fy9abZcXGs — Bernice Corpuz (@BerniceWBZ) September 7, 2017

Thirty-one people were arrested at the rally, including professors from Harvard, Babson College, and Boston College.

Harvard professor Walter Johnson was among those who were arrested and he said it was time for the protesters to stand together.

“Stepping off into the street, we pledge ourselves to stand in solidarity with the students who provide our livelihood and the staff members upon whom we daily rely–to stand for justice and human decency,” Johnson said.

Earlier this week, President Trump said he was ending the program, but also giving Congress six months to craft a legislative solution.

The program was put in place by an Executive Order by former President Barack Obama.

Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich says that Presdent Trump’s action is the right thing to do.

“His decision to eventually phase out–rather than abruptly end–the controversial Obama-era immigration policy known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals struck the perfect balance of law and order, American pragmatism, and compassion,” Gingrich said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz reports