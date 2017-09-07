HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Chelsea Stabbing

CHELSEA (CBS) — One man was killed and two others were injured after a stabbing in a convenience store parking lot early Monday morning.

Chelsea Police said the stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a Tedeschi Food Shop at the corner of Broadway and Stockton Street.

The victim, a 23-year-old Everett man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died.

The other two injured in the stabbing were also taken to MGH. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

One of the two in the hospital is under police guard because he is a possible suspect.

“That’s a store open 24 hours a day, in a place where everybody used to be getting high all the time,” a man who lives a block away from the crime scene told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens. “They cleaned it up quite a bit, but it’s still bad.”

Chelsea and State Police were still investigating the stabbing.

