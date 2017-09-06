Report: NFL Found No Concussion Protocol Violations With Brady, Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL and NFLPA had an uphill battle to determine whether Tom Brady or the Patriots violated the league’s concussion protocol during the 2016 season. It’s now official that they could not find any rule-breaking.

The NFL confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday that they and the NFLPA concluded a “comprehensive” review of all the Patriots’ games in 2016. They found no violations of the league’s concussion protocol from Brady or the Patriots’ medical staff, and also found no evidence that Brady sustained a concussion or reported concussion symptoms. Their investigation included a look into Brady’s medical records, which he said last month is nobody’s business.

The full statement is below, via the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin:

Breaking: NFL & NFLPA concluded its review of Brady’s potential concussion and cleared Brady and Pats. No deviation from protocol. Per NFL: pic.twitter.com/gZtfeoE6em — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 6, 2017

Concussion controversy has surrounded Brady ever since his wife Gisele Bundchen said in an interview with CBS This Morning that he suffered a concussion last season and implied that the reigning Super Bowl MVP has sustained multiple head injuries over the course of his 17-year career.

The fact that Brady and the Patriots never violated the NFL concussion protocol doesn’t necessarily mean that Brady never actually suffered a concussion, which is an idea that any longtime NFL fan would find hard to believe. But it would concern an entirely different issue with head injuries, that players may “hide” symptoms or fail to report head injuries for fear of losing their jobs or otherwise being taken off the field as a result of them.