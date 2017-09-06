NightSide – What is Emotional Intelligence

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Dan Goleman is an author, psychologist, and science journalist. For more than a decade, he reported on the brain and behavioral sciences for The New York Times. His incredibly popular 1995 book Emotional Intelligence helped mainstream the concept of emotional intelligence, and remained on the NYT best-seller list for a year and a half. This week, Goleman will be doing a reading from his newest book, Altered Traits: Science Reveals How Meditation Changes Your Mind, Brain, and Body, at the Brattle Theater in Cambridge. Tonight, he joins Dan to talk about the upcoming event and the concept of emotional intelligence.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch