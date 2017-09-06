NightSide – What is Emotional Intelligence

BOSTON (CBS) – Dan Goleman is an author, psychologist, and science journalist. For more than a decade, he reported on the brain and behavioral sciences for The New York Times. His incredibly popular 1995 book Emotional Intelligence helped mainstream the concept of emotional intelligence, and remained on the NYT best-seller list for a year and a half. This week, Goleman will be doing a reading from his newest book, Altered Traits: Science Reveals How Meditation Changes Your Mind, Brain, and Body, at the Brattle Theater in Cambridge. Tonight, he joins Dan to talk about the upcoming event and the concept of emotional intelligence.