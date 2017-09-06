Leominster Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of Brother

LEOMINSTER (CBS) – A young man has been charged with the murder of his brother in Leominster.
Police were called to a home on Lakeshore Drive for a report of a stabbing just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities found the victim, 23-year-old Nathan Record, and rushed him to the UMass Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster where he died.
Record’s younger brother Tim, 20, was brought to the Leominster police station where he was questioned and later arrested.
Tim Record will be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday in Leominster District Court.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.