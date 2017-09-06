HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS News Live  

Leominster Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of Brother

Filed Under: Leominster, Nathan Record, Tim Record

LEOMINSTER (CBS) – A young man has been charged with the murder of his brother in Leominster.

Police were called to a home on Lakeshore Drive for a report of a stabbing just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities found the victim, 23-year-old Nathan Record, and rushed him to the UMass Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster where he died.

leominster Leominster Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of Brother

Police shut down part of Lakeshore Drive for the investigation Tuesday night. (WBZ-TV)

Record’s younger brother Tim, 20, was brought to the Leominster police station where he was questioned and later arrested.

Tim Record will be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday in Leominster District Court.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch