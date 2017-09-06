WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch | Forecast | Blog | Radar | App
HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

Corey Lewandowski Headed To Harvard As Visiting Fellow

Filed Under: Cambridge, Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump, Harvard

CAMBRIDGE (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is headed to Harvard University as a visiting fellow.

Lewandowski is among a list of political figures coming to the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics through a program that’s meant to spark discussion on campus.

Lewandowski led Trump’s Republican primary campaign but left after clashing with Trump’s family. He now runs the consulting firm Lewandowski Strategic Advisors.

corey Corey Lewandowski Headed To Harvard As Visiting Fellow

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (WBZ-TV)

Harvard’s announcement says he “oversaw all aspects of the historic presidential campaign.”

Visiting fellows come to Harvard for select events for students. Others this fall include Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Fellows who are coming for a full semester include Republican former congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah and former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch