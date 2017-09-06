WBZ-TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch In Effect

BOSTON (CBS) – A flash flood watch is up for most of eastern New England until 6 a.m. Thursday. Rainfall rates of one-to-two inches per hour are possible as storms and showers make their way across New England.

The main impacts from any storms that move through will be the heavy rain, also an isolated damaging wind gust. We can’t rule out cloud-to-ground lightning or a brief, isolated tornado overnight.

A slow moving cold front is why we keep rain in the forecast Wednesday through Thursday morning. The soupy, humid air mass makes the environment prime for high rain totals in any storm that develops.

The high temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid 70’s, but the humidity will make it feel uncomfortable.

Rain chances will increase as the day goes by. The scattered showers and storms will move in gradually from west to east Wednesday morning with individual cells moving northeast.

The afternoon brings hit-or-miss storms. Take that umbrella with you as you head out to lunch!

Wednesday afternoon and evening, there will be some breaks in between the rain and storms.

The evening commute may be soggy as you head home.

Then overnight, that’s when we have a slightly higher potential for storm thunderstorms embedded within the rain.

We’ll have a soggy Thursday morning commute, then the front moves offshore and drier and cooler air takes over.

Gradual breaks of sun are expected Thursday afternoon as we dry off and the weather looks good for the Patriots season opener Thursday night!