WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS News Live  

Berklee College Of Music Takes Over Famed NYC Recording Studio

By Jeff Brown
Filed Under: Berklee College Of Music, Boston, Jeff Brown, New York City, Power Station

BOSTON (CBS) — Thanks to the biggest financial gift in Berklee College of Music’s history, the school is about to take over an icon in the music industry.

They’ve invested in New York City’s Power Station–one of the world’s best-known recording studios with a lot of history.

“Springsteen, Madonna, David Bowie, Roxy Music, Dire Straits … the number of seminal records that have been made there is just stunning,” Berklee president Roger Brown told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Jeff Brown.

They’ll be operating it as a commercial studio as well as using the building for educational purposes.

“A major donor stepped up, bought the studio, has made the biggest gift in the history of Berklee College of Music to us, so we’ve raised about $25 million for the Berklee New York Fund,” Brown said.

Before the Power Station building became a recording studio, it was actually a ConEdison power station. A few years ago, it went on the market, and a developer was interested in the space for a condo project–so Berklee decided to jump in.

“Many years ago we decided that having some physical presence in LA and New York–the two music capitals of the world–would be a good thing for us, provided we could do it on the right terms.”

But along with providing a museum-quality experience for visitors to the historic studio, Brown says the school wants to set up something special.

“We want to re-imagine the recording studio of the future, not just re-create what was done there in the past,” he said.

It’s all part of the school’s mission:

“We want to be the best place on the planet to educate young musicians, actors, and dancers to sustain a career in the industry,” Brown said.

The building will be known as BerkleeNYC, and is expected to be completed in 2019.

More from Jeff Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch