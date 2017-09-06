Ameriwood Recalls Chest Of Drawers Due To Tip-Over Risk

BOSTON (CBS) — A furniture company is recalling a line of chests of drawers because they are unstable and are at risk of tipping over and trapping or injuring children.
Ameriwood is recalling 1.6 million units of their Mainstays chests of drawers because the are unstable and can fall over.
One injury was reported after a chest of Mainstays drawers tipped over onto a four-year-old.
The drawer chests were sold in Walmart stores in the US and Canada, and were available in alder, black forest, white, weathered oak, walnut and ruby red.
Anyone who bought the drawer chests should put them in a place away from children and contact Ameriwood for a free repair kit that includes a wall anchor.
For more information, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.