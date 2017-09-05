Woman Found Dead In Wakefield Apartment Building After Fire

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A body was found after a fire at an apartment building in Wakefield overnight.
Firefighters were called to the home on Water Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
When they went inside, they found the body of a 71-year-old woman on the second floor.
It’s still not clear if she died in the fire, but an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death. Her name has not been made public.
Several other people who live in the building were evacuated and the Red Cross was called to the scene to help them.
There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.