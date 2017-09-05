Tom Brady’s Parents To Attend Patriots’ Banner-Raising Opening Night

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and the Patriots are in the final stages of preparation for Thursday night’s season opener. The same can be said for the Gillette Stadium crew as they prep the team’s fifth Super Bowl championship banner for its unveiling.

Brady will of course be there with his teammates when the banner is unleashed, but it turns out that both of his parents will be there as well.

Tom Brady Sr. revealed that both he and Brady’s mother Galynn plan to be in attendance at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, when the Patriots kick off the 2017 season against the Chiefs. But it’s obviously no ordinary season opener, as Brady Sr. admitted to the New York Daily News’ Gary Myers that he and his wife “don’t want to miss the unveiling of the banner” hanging at the end of the stadium.

Galynn completed her treatment for cancer last April and almost feels totally back to normal, according to the New York Daily News. She was able to attend Super Bowl LI in Houston and witness her son win his fifth Lombardi Trophy and fourth Super Bowl MVP award. Galynn also made a surprise appearance at a Patriots training camp practice over the summer.

Brady’s parents can now bookend their Super Bowl trip with Thursday’s opening night celebration. The Patriots recently updated the construction at Gillette Stadium to allow room for the fifth banner, plus perhaps a couple more.