WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Tom Brady’s Parents To Attend Patriots’ Banner-Raising Opening Night

Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and the Patriots are in the final stages of preparation for Thursday night’s season opener. The same can be said for the Gillette Stadium crew as they prep the team’s fifth Super Bowl championship banner for its unveiling.

Brady will of course be there with his teammates when the banner is unleashed, but it turns out that both of his parents will be there as well.

Tom Brady Sr. revealed that both he and Brady’s mother Galynn plan to be in attendance at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, when the Patriots kick off the 2017 season against the Chiefs. But it’s obviously no ordinary season opener, as Brady Sr. admitted to the New York Daily News’ Gary Myers that he and his wife “don’t want to miss the unveiling of the banner” hanging at the end of the stadium.

Galynn completed her treatment for cancer last April and almost feels totally back to normal, according to the New York Daily News. She was able to attend Super Bowl LI in Houston and witness her son win his fifth Lombardi Trophy and fourth Super Bowl MVP award. Galynn also made a surprise appearance at a Patriots training camp practice over the summer.

Brady’s parents can now bookend their Super Bowl trip with Thursday’s opening night celebration. The Patriots recently updated the construction at Gillette Stadium to allow room for the fifth banner, plus perhaps a couple more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch