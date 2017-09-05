WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Violent Cambridge, Boston Attacks

Filed Under: Boston, Cambridge, Crime, Harvard Square

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A Boston man has been arrested in connection with two violent and random assaults that occurred in Harvard Square over the weekend.

20-year-old Davongie Stone was arrested in Boston on Tuesday.

Cambridge Police will charge him with two counts of armed assault to murder.

Around 10:30 p.m. late Saturday, a man was crossing Eliot Street at Bennett Street was approached from behind, grabbed and stabbed in the back of the head, officials said. He suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said about 15 minutes later, an Arlington man who was leaving work and walking toward JFK Park was stabbed in the back and punched in the face by a man who was with a group of three other people. He refused medical attention.

Boston police will also be charging Stone with one count of armed assault to murder, armed robbery, and intent to rob while armed for a stabbing in Downtown Crossing early Sunday morning.

That victim was left in critical condition.

Stone will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday.

 

