Teen Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Malden High Student

ARLINGTON (CBS) — An arrest has been made in last week’s fatal shooting of a Malden High School student inside a Somerville home.

Jonathan Perry, 17, was taken into custody without incident in Arlington Tuesday in connection to the shooting of 16-year-old Tenzin Kunkhyen.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office named Perry as a suspect in the shooting last Thursday.

Perry is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm without a license. Arlington Police said he also had an arrest warrant out of Worcester Juvenile Court.

The teen is being held without bail pending his arraignment.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. last Tuesday inside a house on Farragut Avenue. The circumstances around the shooting are still being investigated.

Neighbors reported hearing a woman screaming just before the shooting.

Kunkhyen was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and rushed to Mount Auburn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Perry fled the home after the shooting.

Kunkhyen attended Somerville High his freshman year, then Malden High for his sophomore year and was about to start his junior year there the day after he was shot.

It wasn’t yet clear how the arrested teen and Kunkhyen knew one another. Last week, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said the shooting was not random and that Kunkhyen was inside the home with people he knew.

Arlington Police said they also arrested a second man, 31-year-old Keith Harlow, when they took the juvenile into custody.

Harlow was charged with possession of class A substance, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and driving with a suspended license.

Perry will be arraigned in Cambridge Juvenile Court, but that arraignment isn’t expected to happen Tuesday.