Mayor Walsh Proclaims Tuesday ‘Pete Frates Day’ In Boston

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The man who inspired the ice bucket challenge that has raised millions for ALS research is being honored at Boston City Hall.

Mayor Marty Walsh is hosting a rally Tuesday for Pete Frates at City Hall Plaza.

Walsh will declare Sept. 5 as Pete Frates Day in Boston. He says the rally and holiday is well-deserved, given what Frates has done to raise money and bring awareness of ALS.

“Pete’s raised over $200 million for ALS,” Mayor Walsh told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker. “He is part of the Boston sports world, people following him and supporting him in his illness and his family. It’s incredible really, just to see what Pete has done in a very difficult time for him and his family.”

As a symbol of courage and determination, I am proud to proclaim September 5, 2017, Pete Frates Day in the City of Boston. pic.twitter.com/AIQRmdfJ4N — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) September 5, 2017

The event also coincides with the release of a new book on Frates. “The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS” was written by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. Half of its proceeds benefit the Frates family.

“It’s hard to express in words what Pete Frates’ impact has been,” Walsh said. “When the ice bucket challenge was literally like a craze going through Boston and America, it was amazing he was able to start something like that.”

Frates, his family, the book authors, Boston Red Sox officials and the Boston College baseball team are expected to attend.

“We’re going to be having some festivities out on the Plaza,” said Walsh. “It’s going to be an exciting time.”

Frates is a former Boston College baseball star who has inspired millions of dollars in donations for research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports