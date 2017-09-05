Patriots Name Seven Team Captains: Andrews, Harmon Join Usual Crew

BOSTON (CBS) — With just two days before the kickoff of the 2017 season, the Patriots have named their team captains.

The list includes some familiar names in Tom Brady, Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Rob Gronkowski. But it also includes two new names: safety Duron Harmon and center David Andrews.

Andrews is entering his third season with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2-15. He started 11 games as a rookie and started all 16 regular-season games and all three postseason games last season en route to a Super Bowl victory.

Harmon is entering his fifth season in New England after getting drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft. He’s played in 63 games with the Patriots, starting 12, while making seven interceptions and 92 tackles.