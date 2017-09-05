NightSide – Removing False Hope for Dreamers

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump may likely put an end to DACA, a program that protects roughly eight-hundred thousand young women and men or “dreamers” from deportation. What started as President Obama’s amnesty memo is turning into a recipe of disaster regardless of whether the argument of DACA is made to be unconstitutional or not. In immigration attorney Marisa’s words, “This is emotional blackmail.” As someone who has represented immigrants for over 20 years, she can explain precisely the implications of DACA and for example, why this was designed to focus on a narrow category of people of hardship as opposed to carte blanche disregard of immigration laws. Many Republicans are disappointed with Trump’s handling to protect the Dreamers, and Mark Zuckerberg has been vocal about their protection as well. Where do you side on this matter?