Ticket Checks Begin On MBTA Commuter Rail

BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Tuesday, riders on the MBTA Commuter Rail will start seeing more of something they’ve only sporadically seen in the past–ticket checks.

That’s because Commuter Rail operator Keolis is expanding their “Fare is Fair” program, bringing ticket checkers to at least one Commuter Rail station every day.

The company used to only roll the program out every six to eight weeks, but is now cracking down on fare evasion–which, along with passengers boarding trains with the wrong ticket, they say costs them tens of millions of dollars a year.

Ticket checkers will be at North Station during off-peak hours Tuesday and Wednesday, and then at Back Bay Station on Thursday and South Station on Friday.

Starting today, you will see ticket checkers at different Commuter Rail stations. It starts later today here at North Station. pic.twitter.com/BZiZDEJ0sj — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) September 5, 2017

One regular passenger told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens he believes people should pay their fare share.

“I’d find it a shame if people aren’t paying for the Commuter Rail,” he said. “I think the public transportation in this state needs improvements, and people need to be paying for its use.”

Keolis says part of the reason they’re there is to answer any questions commuters may have–but it’s also to make sure anybody getting on the train has a ticket.

“It’s smart, it makes sense,” said another passenger. “I can’t believe they haven’t done it sooner.”

The program will be phased in to include peak travel times, and the checkers will be at at least one Commuter Rail station every day.

“I think it’s a good idea, because it prevents people from sneaking on the train and then skipping out on paying for a ride that other people pay for regularly, like myself,” one woman said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports