Endicott College Student With Skateboard Killed On Route 128 In Beverly

BEVERLY (CBS) – An Endicott College student was killed on Route 128 in Beverly early Tuesday morning.
The 20-year-old from Boxford was walking or skateboarding in the left lane of 128 north around midnight when he was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban SUV near exit 18, according to State Police.
The driver, a 55-year-old man from Florida, stopped immediately and called 911.
The student, whose name has not been made public yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim was in possession of a skateboard at the time of the crash. Whether he was riding the skateboard or carrying it at the time of the crash is part of the ongoing investigation,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.