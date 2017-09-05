Carbon Monoxide Fumes Detected Inside Officer’s Ford Vehicle In NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say an officer was treated at a hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after fumes were detected inside of his Ford police vehicle.

Police said a carbon monoxide detector inside Officer Kyle Daly’s vehicle sounded at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. He pulled over, left the car, and was taken to the hospital. He was released Monday night.

The vehicle was taken out of service and sent to a Ford dealership. Police said it’s believed the source of the leak may have occurred from a cracked exhaust manifold.

Manchester police installed the detectors in its 23 Ford Explorers last month, following the lead of others. Ford Motor Co. has suggested police may have created the problem when they added equipment after delivery. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has said its investigation suggests the vehicles are experiencing exhaust manifold cracks.

