Bail Doubled For Man Charged With Throwing Girl From Bridge

Bail Doubled For Man Charged With Throwing Girl From BridgeAn additional $1 million bail was set for Joshua Hubert at his arraignment Tuesday on an attempted murder charge.

Mayor Walsh Proclaims Tuesday 'Pete Frates Day' In BostonThe man who inspired the ice bucket challenge that has raised millions for ALS research is being honored at Boston City Hall.

Man Shot In Dorchester Barber Shop DiesBoston Police said the shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. at a barber shop near the intersection of Stoughton and Pleasant Streets.

Teen Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Malden High StudentAn arrest has been made in last week's fatal shooting of a Malden High School student.