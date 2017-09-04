Red Sox, Yankees Teaming Up To Raise Money For Hurricane Harvey Relief

NEW YORK (AP/CBS) — Bitter rivals on the field, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are teaming up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
The teams announced they are partnering to raise money by auctioning off autographed memorabilia and game-used jerseys from Sunday night’s series finale between the clubs at Yankee Stadium. All proceeds will go to support hurricane relief efforts.
Fans can bid at www.steinersports.com/harvey for Yankees items and www.redsox.com/harvey for Red Sox items.
Before the game, New York manager Joe Girardi and Boston counterpart John Farrell marked the joint fundraising efforts by posing for photos together behind home plate while holding a large Texas flag.
The Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-2 on Sunday night to take three of four games during their weekend series in the Bronx. The Red Sox own a 3.5 games lead ahead of the Yankees in the AL East.
