Patriots Reportedly Place LB Shea McClellin On IR; Brandon Bolden Takes Roster Spot

BOSTON (CBS) — The transactions continue for the New England Patriots ahead of Thursday night’s NFL season opener.

The Patriots are reportedly set to place linebacker Shae McClellin on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. McClellin, who played 14 games for New England last season, missed the majority of the preseason with an undisclosed injury. In addition to being part of New England’s rotation at linebacker, he was also one of their core players on special teams in 2016.

McClellin landing on the IR is no surprise, but it also further strains New England’s depth at linebacker. The Patriots currently have Dont’a Hightower, David Harris, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Harvey Langi and Marquis Flowers rounding out their depth chart at the position.

The Patriots quickly filled the roster spot left by McClellin, bringing back veteran running back/special teamer Brandon Bolden on Monday. Bolden was present at practice on Monday as the Patriots get ready for Thursday night’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

Bolden, who was released by the Patriots on Saturday, has been a key special teams contributor in New England since 2012.

