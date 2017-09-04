WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Maurice Jones-Drew Gives Coaching Advantage To Andy Reid Over Bill Belichick

Filed Under: Andy Reid, Bill Belichick, Kansas City Chiefs, Maurice Jones-Drew, New England Patriots, NFL, NFL Network, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The 2017 NFL season hasn’t even kicked off yet and it’s going to be incredibly difficult to top Maurice Jones-Drew for the “Most Ridiculous Statement of the Year.”

The former running back and current NFL Network analyst was breaking down Thursday night’s Patriots-Chiefs season opener with former Patriots fullback Heath Evans on Sunday, and actually picked Andy Reid over Bill Belichick when it came to discussing which team had the coaching advantage.

Yes, that Andy Reid, the guy who can’t manage a game clock. The same Andy Reid who couldn’t get his team to feel a little bit of urgency late in a playoff game at Gillette Stadium two years ago, resulting in a 16-play drive that took over five minutes off the clock with his team down by two touchdowns.

You may think this is all some kind of sick jokes, but Jones-Drew was serious (check it out in the video above), citing Reid’s 26-10 record in Week 1 matchups and games out of a bye week.

“I know he’s going against Bill Belichick, but I feel like when Andy Reid has extra time to prepare for a team, he knows how to pull out all of the stops,” said Jones-Drew. “I have to go with the Chiefs.”

What the three-time Pro Bowler failed to do was any research on Belichick, which he admitted when an incredulous Evans pressed him for Belichick’s record in those instances. The Patriots head coach is 35-10 in Week 1 and/or after a bye week (including 10-1 following a postseason bye) with the Patriots, giving him a .777 winning percentage compared to Reid’s .722 winning percentage in those games.

Math is tough sometimes. But that really wasn’t too hard.

With a simple google search, Jones-Drew also would have seen that the Patriots have lost just one Week 1 matchup in the last 13 years. So maybe MoJo should do a tad more studying before hitting the airwaves next weekend.

Tune in to Thursday’s Patriots-Chiefs season opener on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins with Patriots Preview at 5:30pm with kickoff set for 8:30pm. Tune in to three hours of postgame coverage following the game, and catch Patriots 5th Quarter on myTV38 to see Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s press conferences live! 

