Baker Says He Hopes Trump Doesn’t End DACA

MARLBORO (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is weighing in on reported plans by President Donald Trump to eliminate the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

Trump is expected to announce he’ll end the DACA program, but with a six-month delay. The program protects young immigrants who are brought into the United States illegally as children.

Speaking to WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe at the Labor Day parade in Marlboro, Baker said he does not want to see the Obama-era program dismantled.

“Well I’m hoping the president doesn’t repeal the DACA program, I’m hoping that he continues the DACA program,” said Baker, a Republican. “I know there’s been a lot of back-and-forth on this issue but my hope is that he continues to operate the program on a go-forward basis.”

Trump vowed to get rid of the program the day he took office.

Bay State Sen. Elizabeth Warren is also opposed to getting rid of DACA. She said at Boston’s Labor Day Breakfast that “America should keep its promise” and Congress should act.

“We can pass a law to say that DACA is permanent, and the president has no power to roll it back. We not only can do that, we should do that,” she said.

Fellow Democratic Sen. Ed Markey has also spoken out about protecting the “Dreamers.”

More than 800,000 Dreamers deserve our protection. It's time Trump stops threatening their futures. RT if you join me to #DefendDACA — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) September 2, 2017

And Boston Mayor Marty Walsh thinks it would be a bad move.

“I think it’s a smokescreen and I think it’s a sad statement about our president and what he’s doing here,” Walsh said. “I think it shows that he doesn’t have a plan when it comes to immigration.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports: