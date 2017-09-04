17-Year-Old Arrested In Brighton Hit-And-Run

BOSTON (CBS) — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash that left two pedestrians hurt in Brighton Sunday night.

Boston Police said Monday morning that a 17-year-old boy from Stowe was taken into custody.

He’s being charged with two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, driving without a license, and several other motor vehicle offenses.

Police said the teen was driving a van stolen from Crimson Bikes, a Cambridge bike shop based in Harvard Square, and struck two women near the intersection of Washington and Lake Streets.

Those women were taken to area trauma centers, but authorities said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Crimson Bikes responded to WBZ-TV’s request for a comment saying: “It does appear our van was at the scene of this unfortunate crime. It was stolen and we are participating with police at this time.”

The company contacted officers to report the van stolen after they saw it on TV. Police said the company is cooperating.

The crash is still being investigated.