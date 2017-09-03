Pet Parade: German Shepherd Resource And Rescue Center

BOSTON (CBS) – A 1.5-year-old dog from the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center was featured this week on Pet Parade.
Kota is an energetic female who has made improvements on her manners since she arrived in the organization’s training program.
She still needs to work on leash training and should be crate trained, so the adoption center says any potential owners not willing to attend obedience training need not apply.
Kota is one of several dogs available for adoption.
For more information, visit the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center website.