Patriots Lose WR Austin Carr, Others To Waiver Claims

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots hoped that several players who didn’t make the team’s 53-man roster on Saturday would make it through waivers and head back to the practice squad.

Unfortunately for New England, several of those players were claimed by teams on Sunday, including preseason standout wide receiver Austin Carr.

Carr was claimed on waivers by the New Orleans Saints according to multiple reports. The Patriots could see Carr in Week 2 when the Patriots and Saints square off.

In addition, the Patriots lost tight end James O’Shaugnessy to Jacksonville, cornerback Kenny Moore to the Colts, and offensive lineman Conor McDermott to the Bills.

The good news for the Patriots, however, is that running back D.J. Foster reportedly cleared waivers and will be added to the practice squad.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reported that the Patriots did not claim any players from other teams.

New England opens the season on Thursday at Gillette Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.