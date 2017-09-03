Keller @ Large: The State Of Labor In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – Labor Day weekend provides the perfect opportunity to discuss the state of labor in Massachusetts.

Steven Tolman, president of the Massachusetts American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), sat down with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

A new study from the UMass Amherst Labor Center shows there are 380,000 union members in Massachusetts, about 100,000 less than in 2009.

Tolman said he isn’t certain those numbers are correct, but adds that there are a variety of factors that go into the lower numbers of union members.

“Let’s face it, you don’t see a lot of machine shops around here any more. There are some, but you don’t. So, we’ve lost jobs. There’s also a huge amount of effort going into anti-union activities,” said Tolman.

Tolman also discussed the need for more tax revenue in Massachusetts.

“We need to have tax revenue to invest in the future so Massachusetts stays a great state,” he said.

