Keller @ Large: The State Of Labor In Massachusetts

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Steven Tolman

BOSTON (CBS) – Labor Day weekend provides the perfect opportunity to discuss the state of labor in Massachusetts.

Steven Tolman, president of the Massachusetts American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), sat down with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

keller1 Keller @ Large: The State Of Labor In Massachusetts

Steven Tolman, president of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO. (WBZ-TV)

A new study from the UMass Amherst Labor Center shows there are 380,000 union members in Massachusetts, about 100,000 less than in 2009.

Tolman said he isn’t certain those numbers are correct, but adds that there are a variety of factors that go into the lower numbers of union members.

“Let’s face it, you don’t see a lot of machine shops around here any more. There are some, but you don’t. So, we’ve lost jobs. There’s also a huge amount of effort going into anti-union activities,” said Tolman.

Keller @ Large: Part 2

Tolman also discussed the need for more tax revenue in Massachusetts.

“We need to have tax revenue to invest in the future so Massachusetts stays a great state,” he said.

You can listen to Keller At Large on WBZ News Radio every weekday at 7:55 a.m. You can also watch Jon on WBZ-TV News.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch