Phantom Gourmet: Great Road Kitchen In Littleton

It's a restaurant in a small town, but with a big city feel.

There are some great things happening in this kitchen, which is why you should make a visit to Great Road Kitchen.

Located about 45 minutes west of Boston in the town of Littleton, Great Road Kitchen has only been in business for about a year.

But from the day they opened, this place has been packed with customers who are thrilled to have some big city style so close to home.

“I hear this from guests all the time, ‘I feel like I’m in Boston, but here I am in Littleton.’ And that’s exactly what we’re looking for,” owner Marcus Palmer said.

Palmer has created a place with a beautifully stylish dining room boasting almost 200 seats, a big bar that’s always busy, and an exciting open kitchen helmed by chef Chris Frothingham, who turns out foods that range from fun and affordable, to expensive indulgences.

That’s what makes this the kind of restaurant that’s great for any occasion.

“We’re hoping it’s your three night a week place, maybe four nights a week,” said Frothingham. “It is somewhere you can have a fancy dinner and bring out a date, but it’s also a place where we have a lot of business coming in after work, and a lot of local people coming in just to unwind and to have a good time.”

Palmer said the goal at Great Road Kitchen is to make everyone feel like home.

“We’ve always said that we treat every guest here as if it was our closest friends and family out for a special occasion, and we really meant it,” Palmer says. “If you go out that door and you tell me, ‘I had the best server here tonight. I had the friendliest people, everyone was so nice,’ I’m gonna be happy, because I know the food is great, but want that hospitality piece on top of that as well.”

