Estranged Husband Arrested For Arson, Attempted Murder In Brockton

BROCKTON (CBS) –Police in Brockton have arrested a man who they believe intentionally set his estranged spouse’s house on fire while people slept inside.
After an investigation, officials determined that 50-year-old Yvetteau Devilme started a fire at a home on Packard Way around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said that seven people were home at the time.
Devilme is being charged with arson, seven counts of attempted murder, several counts of violation of a protective order, and malicious destruction of property among other charges.
No further information is available at this time.