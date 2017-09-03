Marty Walsh Announces Free City Hall ‘Unity Concert’ To Benefit Houston Schools

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh and Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry announced that there will be a free “Unity Concert” on City Hall Plaza that will help collect school supplies for students in Houston.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.

Singers Ricky Bell, Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins of Bell Biv DeVoe. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Local musicians will start the show, leading up to a performance by Boston-based Bell Biv DeVoe.

There is no charge for the concert. Attendees are asked to bring unused school supplies, which will be send to families in Houston.

“This is going to be a great concert for the people of Boston to come together and for us to continue to show Houston that we are here to support them as they recover,” Walsh said.

