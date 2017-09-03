Marty Walsh Announces Free City Hall ‘Unity Concert’ To Benefit Houston Schools

Marty Walsh Announces Free City Hall 'Unity Concert' To Benefit Houston SchoolsMayor Marty Walsh and Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry announced that there will be a free “Unity Concert” on City Hall Plaza featuring Boston-based Bell Biv DeVoe that will help collect school supplies for students in Houston.

Popular NH Beach Town: Pick Up After Your Dogs Or Pay UpA town that's home to a popular beach in New Hampshire is putting dog owners on notice: Pick up or pay up.

Gloucester Police Investigate Five Possible Fentanyl OverdosesGloucester police and fire rescue units responded to five medical emergencies in one night.

Woman Pleads Guilty, Gets Prison In Death Of Four-Year-Old SonAuthorities say a Massachusetts woman pleaded guilty in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son.