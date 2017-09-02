USS Constitution Reopens For Tours After 2 Years Of Restoration

BOSTON (AP) — The USS Constitution is reopening for public tours following more than two years of restoration.

The world’s oldest commissioned warship is reopened for tours again Saturday, in time for the Labor Day holiday. After Monday, it will resume its regular Tuesday through Sunday tour schedule.

The wooden ship is docked at the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston. It was launched in 1797 and earned its nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812.

The restoration work included replacing 100 hull planks and installing 2,200 new copper sheets. It was returned to the water in July after spending time in dry dock.

Tours are free but adults must present a valid federal or state-issued photo ID.

The ship’s crew members are active-duty sailors.

