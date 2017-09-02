Red Sox Recall Jackie Bradley Jr. From Disabled List

BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox continue to get healthier as they prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.

The team announced outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium.

Bradley injured his thumb on August 22 against Cleveland while sliding into home plate.

Boston also recalled infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Pawtucket.

Bradley’s return comes a day after the Red Sox welcomed Matt Barnes and Dustin Pedroia back from the DL.

