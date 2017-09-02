Patriots Cutdown Day Live Blog

8 a.m.: The NFL decided that this year, teams would only face one roster cutdown day instead of having two such days, so today ought to be a very busy day across the league.

That includes the team down in Foxboro, the team that will kick off the NFL season in just a few short days at Gillette Stadium.

Before getting there, Bill Belichick and his staff will have to make some decisions — and some will be more difficult than others.

Here’s something to keep in mind, too:

Veterans with 4+ years of NFL service that are on a Week 1 roster have their base salary guaranteed. Some will be cut soon, re-added later. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2017

Heading into today, we’ve heard many names thrown about as being on the bubble. But by the end of the day, we’ll have a real answer as to who made the cut and who did not. As cuts roll in today, they’ll be updated right here, so stay with us throughout the day.