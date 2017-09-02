WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Patriots Cutdown Day Live Blog

8 a.m.: The NFL decided that this year, teams would only face one roster cutdown day instead of having two such days, so today ought to be a very busy day across the league.

That includes the team down in Foxboro, the team that will kick off the NFL season in just a few short days at Gillette Stadium.

Before getting there, Bill Belichick and his staff will have to make some decisions — and some will be more difficult than others.

Here’s something to keep in mind, too:

Heading into today, we’ve heard many names thrown about as being on the bubble. But by the end of the day, we’ll have a real answer as to who made the cut and who did not. As cuts roll in today, they’ll be updated right here, so stay with us throughout the day.

