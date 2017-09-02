NightSide – The Glass Half-Empty View of Hurricane Harvey

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – The devastation of Hurricane Harvey and its relief and rescue efforts, coupled with staggering and generous donations have been widely reported. However, what’s rarely spotlighted are the negative events that have transpired. For instance, celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s church’s Twitter account, posted that they were closed and offered other sources of help, which prompted outcry with visual proof that his church was fine from the public and local reporters. Joel Osteen has denied that his church doors were ever closed but the contradiction remains. Do you believe Osteen’s answer is genuine? What have you noticed that hasn’t gone right in Houston’s rescue efforts?

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch