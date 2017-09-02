NightSide – The Glass Half-Empty View of Hurricane Harvey

BOSTON (CBS) – The devastation of Hurricane Harvey and its relief and rescue efforts, coupled with staggering and generous donations have been widely reported. However, what’s rarely spotlighted are the negative events that have transpired. For instance, celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s church’s Twitter account, posted that they were closed and offered other sources of help, which prompted outcry with visual proof that his church was fine from the public and local reporters. Joel Osteen has denied that his church doors were ever closed but the contradiction remains. Do you believe Osteen’s answer is genuine? What have you noticed that hasn’t gone right in Houston’s rescue efforts?