State Police Chase Ends In Plymouth When Suspects Crash Into Woods

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Two people were taken into custody early Saturday morning after a police chase that damaged three cruisers and ended with a crash in Plymouth.

Just before midnight, Massachusetts State Police began to pursue an SUV that was reported stolen out of Lynn. The pursuit began on Trapello Road in Waltham.

About one hour late, the SUV crashed on Route 3 in Plymouth and two suspects were taken into custody.

An SUV crashed in Plymouth after the driver led police on an hour-long chase. (Photo credit: David Curran/SatelliteNewsService.com)

Three cruisers were damaged, but no troopers were injured.

One trooper was taken to Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth to be checked out after being exposed to bodily fluid.

One of the suspects was taken to State Police barracks in Danvers and the second went to Beth Israel with minor injuries.

Police did not release the identities of either suspect.

