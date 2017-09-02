State Police Chase Ends In Plymouth When Suspects Crash Into Woods

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Two people were taken into custody early Saturday morning after a police chase that damaged three cruisers and ended with a crash in Plymouth.

Just before midnight, Massachusetts State Police began to pursue an SUV that was reported stolen out of Lynn. The pursuit began on Trapello Road in Waltham.

About one hour late, the SUV crashed on Route 3 in Plymouth and two suspects were taken into custody.

Three cruisers were damaged, but no troopers were injured.

One trooper was taken to Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth to be checked out after being exposed to bodily fluid.

The SUV involved in the chase from Waltham to Plymouth could be seen crashed into the woods off RT3 south between exit 2 & 3 @cbsboston #wbz pic.twitter.com/kp7M5Lhuye — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) September 2, 2017

One of the suspects was taken to State Police barracks in Danvers and the second went to Beth Israel with minor injuries.

Police did not release the identities of either suspect.