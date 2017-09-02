Dudley Man Stabbed In Face During Dispute Over Money

DUDLEY (CBS) – Police say a dispute over money likely led to a stabbing Friday afternoon in Dudley.
Dudley Police were called to Oxford Ave. where they found an 18-year-old had been stabbed near his eye. The man was standing in the driveway with a shirt covering the right side of his face when officers arrived.
The victim was taken to Harrington Hosptial at Hubbard for treatment and subsequently released.
Witnesses and surveillance video helped police identify the suspect as Sanauel Pimental, 32, of Webster.
He was arrested a short time after the stabbing.
Pimental was ordered held on bail until his appearance in Dudley District Court on Tuesday.