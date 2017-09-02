Dudley Man Stabbed In Face During Dispute Over Money

DUDLEY (CBS) – Police say a dispute over money likely led to a stabbing Friday afternoon in Dudley.

Dudley Police were called to Oxford Ave. where they found an 18-year-old had been stabbed near his eye. The man was standing in the driveway with a shirt covering the right side of his face when officers arrived.

The victim was taken to Harrington Hosptial at Hubbard for treatment and subsequently released.

Sanauel Pimental. (Image Credit: Dudley Police)

Witnesses and surveillance video helped police identify the suspect as Sanauel Pimental, 32, of Webster.

He was arrested a short time after the stabbing.

Pimental was ordered held on bail until his appearance in Dudley District Court on Tuesday.

