Dudley Man Stabbed In Face During Dispute Over Money

Dudley Man Stabbed In Face During Dispute Over MoneyPolice say a dispute over money likely led to a stabbing Friday afternoon in Dudley.

Police In New Hampshire Re-Open 1990 Hit-And-Run Cold CaseThere’s renewed hope for a New Hampshire family, as investigators take a fresh look at a 1990 cold case.

Wife Of Lynn Shooting Victim: 'It Was Terrifying To Watch'The wife of the Lynn shooting victim says it was terrifying and Lynn Police are still looking for the two people in the shooting and robbery caught on video.

Lady Gaga Sets A Record: The First Woman To Headline Fenway ConcertSinger Lady Gaga has a first. She's the first woman to headline at a Fenway Park concert, and her performance packed the stadium that is more famous for baseball than music.