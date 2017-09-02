Dance Boston Offers Free Latin Music Concert

September 2, 2017

If you plan to be around the city of Boston on September 14, listen up! There is a free Latin music concert, you might want to go and enjoy! Dance Boston has put together a salsa concert and class with Tito Puente Jr. and the Edwin Pabon Orchestra. This great event is set to take place at the Rose Kennedy Greenway Park from 6PM-9PM. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with music artist and dance instructor Edwin Pabon. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

DANCE BOSTON FREE CONCERT

Tito Puente Jr.

Edwin Pabon & Orchestra

Thursday, Sept. 14 6PM-9PM

Rose Kennedy Greenway Park

Atlantic Ave | High St

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday's at 7:50am.