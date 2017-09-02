Dance Boston Offers Free Latin Music Concert

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under: Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Centro en Espanol, Community, Edwin Pabon, Greenway, Latin Music, Latino, Massachusetts, New England, Nova, Rose Kennedy, Rose Kennedy Greenway, Salcedo, The Greenway, Tito Puente Jr., WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

September 2, 2017
If you plan to be around the city of Boston on September 14, listen up! There is a free Latin music concert, you might want to go and enjoy! Dance Boston has put together a salsa concert and class with Tito Puente Jr. and the Edwin Pabon Orchestra. This great event is set to take place at the Rose Kennedy Greenway Park from 6PM-9PM. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with music artist and dance instructor Edwin Pabon. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
DANCE BOSTON FREE CONCERT
Tito Puente Jr.
Edwin Pabon & Orchestra
Thursday, Sept. 14   6PM-9PM
Rose Kennedy Greenway Park
Atlantic Ave | High St

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

More from Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch