A Cape Cod Coast Guard Member Says One Beaumont Rescue Stands Out

SANDWICH (CBS) — Coast Guard members stationed on New England were among many who helped rescue people from Beaumont’s rising flood waters.

However, one of those rescues stands out above the others.

Rescue Swimmer Brendan Kiley was one of the Coast Guard members helping rescue a family from a roof.

A woman was pulled into the helicopter and she was holding a baby.

Then she handed Kiley a plastic bin. He first thought it was full of clothes and other personal belongings until she told him what was inside. She said her babies were inside.

“She’s like, ‘My babies are in there,’ and you know, the lid was snapped down, so I didn’t know what she was talking about,” Kiley said.

Kiley says he was started.

“I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I opened it and there is a two-year-old holding an infant inside, not screaming, not crying, just big eyes looking at me.”

Kiley said he panicked at first when he saw the children, but quickly focused on getting everyone to safety.