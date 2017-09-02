Celtics @ 7: Kyrie Irving Deal Leaves Lingering Questions In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – What a week for the Boston Celtics. Friday, the Banner 18 hopefuls introduced new All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, and the immediately bonded teammates weren’t shy about their excitement over joining the Green and playing for head coach Brad Stevens.

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman reviewed an insane 10-day period that began with Boston’s trade for Irving, Cleveland’s delayed agreement to finally move the point guard, all that went right and wrong during the process, and left lingering questions – and exuberance – after parting with Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the unprotected 2018 Nets pick.

To say Kaufman is skeptical about the move would be an understatement, but that boils down to the many unknowns that will take time to play out on both sides of the deal.

Will Irving buy into Stevens’ system and stay long-term? How will he fit alongside Hayward? The C’s are clearly more talented than last year’s East finalists, but are they truly better? What’s next for the injured Thomas?

And, of course, is Danny Ainge done dealing?

Enjoy the full show podcast above.