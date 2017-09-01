WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Keller @ Large: Welcome To Boston! Here Are The Rules

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – If you’ve made the mistake of trying to drive through Allston, Kenmore Square, or Chestnut Hill over the past couple of days, you don’t need me to tell you – the students are back!

And as always, I want to be among the first to say to each and every new arrival – welcome to Boston! We are so glad to see you and your credit cards! You are going to have a great time here, if you follow a few simple rules.

First and foremost – do not drive your rental truck on Storrow or Memorial Drives. While doing so, thus creating a traffic-snarling accident, is a quick way to experience a display of some of our more colorful local language and gestures, you will also face a hefty fine which will not please mom and dad, who may come up with some colorful language of their own.

storrowdrive Keller @ Large: Welcome To Boston! Here Are The Rules

A truck stuck near the Liberty Hotel on Storrow Drive, August 26, 2013. (WBZ-TV)

Another rule to live by – our city is not your garbage can. Do not treat it that way.

keller Keller @ Large: Welcome To Boston! Here Are The Rules

(WBZ-TV)

You may not have found your new neighborhood to be spotless when you arrived, but adding to the clutter will earn you the quick disapproval of your new neighbors.

xmas1 Keller @ Large: Welcome To Boston! Here Are The Rules

The signs of move-out day in Boston. (Carl Stevens/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

A third golden rule – this is a hard-working city, full of people who have to get up early to get ready for work. We understand that this may sometimes be at odds with your carefree undergraduate schedule, but here’s how it works – after 11 p.m., take your party indoors, close the windows, and turn the music down. Failure to comply will be problematic, I assure you.

move Keller @ Large: Welcome To Boston! Here Are The Rules

(WBZ-TV)

And one final admonition – if you are a Yankee fan, or a Canadiens fan, or a Lakers fan, or – oh, the horror – a Jets fan, don’t unpack your team hat or jersey. Save if for when you go home at Thanksgiving, or you may regret it.

Your feedback is welcome via email at keller@wbztv.com, or use Twitter, @kelleratlarge.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch