Lynn Police Searching For Suspects In Shooting Caught On Video

LYNN (CBS) – Lynn Police are searching for two people wanted in a shooting and robbery that was caught on video.

A man was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car in a parking lot on Green Street at 2:45 a.m. Sunday when two other men ran up to him with guns drawn and robbed him of $50 and his cell phone.

Video shows that after the men robbed the victim, they shot him several times.

Two suspects are wanted after shooting an robbing a man in Lynn. (Image Credit: Lynn Police)

Lynn Police said the man was grazed by two bullets.

Video of the shooting was released on Friday in hopes of identifying the gunmen.

“The incident was captured on video and we are releasing the video with the hope that we can develop some additional information on the suspects who are still at the large and pose a danger to the public,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lynn Police at (781) 595-2000.

