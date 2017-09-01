Library Asks People To Stop Paying Fines With Chuck E. Cheese Tokens

DANVERS (CBS) – Chuck E. Cheese tokens are for arcade games, not paying your overdue book fines, one local library is reminding its patrons.

The Peabody Institute Library, which is the public library for the town of Danvers, took to Facebook this week to spread the word.

“This summer we’ve had a surge of folks attempting to pay fines and printing fees with tokens from Chuck E Cheese and Bonkers,” the library wrote. “Since they are not legal tender, we cannot accept them.”

Bookkeeper Sue Kontos told The Salem News she counted three tokens from Chuck E. Cheese’s and one from Bonkers, another kids entertainment center in Peabody, before realizing they weren’t actual money.

“Everyone got a laugh out of it,” she said.

Chuck E. Cheese’s have been phasing out the game tokens in favor of cards.

The library also took this opportunity to note they don’t take Canadian coins, either.