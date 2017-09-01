Lady Gaga Sets A Record: The First Woman To Headline Fenway Concert

BOSTON (CBS) — Singer Lady Gaga has a first. She’s the first woman to headline at a Fenway Park concert, and her performance packed the stadium that is more famous for baseball than music.
And the woman performer is performing before a packed house.
There’s definitely a different crowd here compared to the typical Red Sox games.
Lady Gaga fans have come out with some of their “crazy” outfits tonight.
Thousands of fans — who call themselves Gaga’s “Little Monsters,” poured into Fenway Park.
She’s set to perform in front of a sold out crowd — the first time in Fenway history that a woman has headlined a show.
Concert-goers are certainly excited for a fun night filled with good music — and weather.
Women and men of all ages arrived in multi-colored wigs, sequins and cowboy hats — all representing different eras of Gaga’s music.
Alen Tihic is a fan and he says he was inspired by her Super Bowl show.
“I’m very inspired by her Super Bowl performance. I wanted to throw on a pink hat from her ‘Joanne’ album,” Tihic says. “I’m just very excited, so I just want to stand out and hopefully she sees me in the crowd and points to me.”
Lady Gaga is performing yet another sold out show here at Fenway tomorrow night.