‘Help For Houston’ Donations, Volunteers Fill City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (CBS) — The Help For Houston donation drive filled Boston’s City Hall Plaza with boxes and bags on Friday.

The deadline for donations is noon. Volunteers began arriving mid-morning to help package the donations for their drive to Houston.

A sea of donations and hard working volunteers at Boston City Hall ❤️#WBZ #Texas #HelpForHouston pic.twitter.com/cq8D9tVhu7 — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) September 1, 2017

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted his plea on Thursday for volunteers to gather at 9 a.m. to begin the boxing up process.

Director of Emergency Management Rene Fielding was thrilled by the outpouring of support.

She said, “It’s emotional. Everyone is just so happy to be here to give back and do anything that we can to support [Hurricane Harvey victims] and let them know that we are there with them in spirit.”

Box full of diapers that will be sent to Houston flood victims. #wbz pic.twitter.com/NqgN62HsrN — Doug Cope (@dcopewbz) September 1, 2017

“It’s just amazing to see all the families coming with the young kids and having them give donations and teaching them the importance of helping your neighbor,” Fielding added.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reports