Heavily-Tattooed Fugitive From NH Captured In Pennsylvania

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A fugitive from New Hampshire who stands out in a crowd has been captured in Pennsylvania.

Eric Judkins, 42, has extensive tattoos covering his face, head, neck, chest, arms, and hands.

Investigators had been looking for him since Monday when he didn’t return to the Hampshire House Half-Way House in Manchester, where he was serving a 27-month sentence for assaulting a fellow inmate.

He was tracked down Thursday night at a home in Howard, a tiny town in the center of Pennsylvania, and arrested.

“Judkins was located in the company of another fugitive, Quintin Titus, 22, who was arrested on a probation violation, stemming from an original conviction for theft,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.

Judkins and Titus are now being held at the Lycoming County Prison in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“This dangerous fugitive was quickly arrested due in part to the large number of tips that came into our office, combined with the tireless work of the investigators in both NH and Pennsylvania,” U.S. Marshal David Cargill, Jr. said in a statement

“Thank you to everyone that had a part in this investigation, without your help, this quick arrest would not have been possible.”